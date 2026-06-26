ED arrests Harpreet Singh Talwar in Mundra Port heroin case
Harpreet Singh Talwar, a Delhi businessman, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 24 for his role in the massive 3,000-kilogram heroin bust at Mundra Port back in September 2021.
The ED tracked him down after searching six locations in Delhi and connecting him to an international drug smuggling network.
Talwar had already been picked up by the NIA in 2022 for similar links.
Talwar tied to talc-disguised heroin ring
Investigators say Talwar worked with a group led by Vitaysh Koser (aka Raju Dubai), which included Afghan nationals and Pakistani ISI agents.
They smuggled heroin disguised as talc powder and funneled around ₹74 crore through hawala channels to Afghanistan, reportedly funding terrorist activities.
The ED also found that Talwar ran several shell companies, invested profits into Delhi nightclubs, and received foreign goods such as dry fruits, dates, perfumes, and other goods from the gang, plus they seized documents and four luxury cars registered under fake names during their searches.