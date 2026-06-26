ED arrests Harpreet Singh Talwar in Mundra Port heroin case

Talwar tied to talc-disguised heroin ring

Investigators say Talwar worked with a group led by Vitaysh Koser (aka Raju Dubai), which included Afghan nationals and Pakistani ISI agents.

They smuggled heroin disguised as talc powder and funneled around ₹74 crore through hawala channels to Afghanistan, reportedly funding terrorist activities.

The ED also found that Talwar ran several shell companies, invested profits into Delhi nightclubs, and received foreign goods such as dry fruits, dates, perfumes, and other goods from the gang, plus they seized documents and four luxury cars registered under fake names during their searches.