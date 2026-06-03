ED arrests Nazneen Ansari in 1.7L Heera Group scam probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just arrested Nazneen Ansari (also known as Abida), who worked closely with Heera Group's boss, Nowhera Shaik.
This is all part of a huge money laundering case where the group allegedly tricked about 1.7 lakh people across India by promising big returns on their investments.
Shaik herself was picked up last week.
Ansari accused of obstructing court-ordered auction
Ansari is accused of managing attached properties, collecting rent, and acting as the group's go-between with officials.
The ED says she allegedly attempted to obstruct the court-ordered auction process that was supposed to help pay back victims.
The scam reached NRIs in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia too, showing just how far it spread.
The ED has warned they will crack down hard on anyone trying to get in the way as they keep digging into this case.