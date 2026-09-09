ED files case against 27 after attack following Pinarayi's raid
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case against 27 people, including some student and political activists, after its officials were allegedly attacked while returning by car after the May 27, 2026 raid at former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan's then rented house in Thiruvananthapuram.
The raid was part of an investigation into the CMRL payoff case, where Vijayan's daughter T Veena is also under scrutiny.
Attempted murder charges, Adarsh B.S. arrested
As ED officials left the house, their vehicle was reportedly damaged in the attack.
Police have charged the accused with serious offenses such as attempted murder and conspiracy, though most are still on the run.
Adarsh B.S. an SFI activist and the 27th accused, was arrested at Chennai airport on August 10, 2026, after returning from the United Arab Emirates.
The ED is also pushing for a separate FIR against Vijayan, his daughter Veena, and former Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas over alleged bribes in the same case.