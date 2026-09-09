ED files case against 27 after attack following Pinarayi's raid

As ED officials left the house, their vehicle was reportedly damaged in the attack.

Police have charged the accused with serious offenses such as attempted murder and conspiracy, though most are still on the run.

Adarsh B.S. an SFI activist and the 27th accused, was arrested at Chennai airport on August 10, 2026, after returning from the United Arab Emirates.

The ED is also pushing for a separate FIR against Vijayan, his daughter Veena, and former Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas over alleged bribes in the same case.