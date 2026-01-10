ED moves SC over Mamata Banerjee's interference in I-PAC case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court , alleging obstruction in its investigation of the I-PAC coal scam case by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . The central agency has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, claiming its "right to conduct a fair and independent investigation has been curtailed by state machinery."

Investigation claims ED alleges obstruction during I-PAC raids The ED's petition narrates a "showdown" during searches at premises linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC, which has been working on the election strategy for Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). The agency alleged officials were stopped from conducting lawful searches and seizing evidence in the coal smuggling probe. It claimed physical documents and electronic devices were forcibly removed from these premises in the presence of senior state officials.

Legal proceedings West Bengal government responds with caveat in SC In anticipation of the ED's move, the West Bengal government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. A caveat is a legal notice requesting that no order be passed without hearing from the concerned party. The state government's move was to ensure its version is heard before any interim relief is granted to the ED.

Scam accusations ED's allegations against I-PAC and Trinamool Congress The dispute traces back to ED raids in Kolkata at properties linked to I-PAC, part of its probe into a multi-crore coal scam. The agency has alleged that proceeds of crime worth nearly ₹10 crore were routed to I-PAC through hawala channels, and I-PAC was paid by the Trinamool for services during the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.