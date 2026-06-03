ED raids 20 locations in Dawood Ibrahim mephedrone ring probe
India
Big news on Tuesday: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 20 spots across Mumbai, Surat, Ankleshwar, and Rajkot, all part of a crackdown on a global drug ring tied to notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.
The focus was on mephedrone, a synthetic drug, after intelligence from the questioning of Dawood's associate Salim Dola following his arrest and deportation in Turkey helped uncover more about how this syndicate operates.
Syndicate sourced chemicals and trafficked mephedrone
ED's investigation found the group was secretly sourcing chemicals to make mephedrone and moving it across India and abroad.
Tuesday's raids targeted chemical dealers, traffickers, hawala operators (who help move money off the books), and people holding properties bought with drug profits.