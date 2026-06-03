ED raids 20 locations in Dawood Ibrahim mephedrone ring probe India Jun 03, 2026

Big news on Tuesday: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 20 spots across Mumbai, Surat, Ankleshwar, and Rajkot, all part of a crackdown on a global drug ring tied to notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.

The focus was on mephedrone, a synthetic drug, after intelligence from the questioning of Dawood's associate Salim Dola following his arrest and deportation in Turkey helped uncover more about how this syndicate operates.