ED raids Bhupesh Baghel's PA linked to Chhattisgarh PSC probe
India
Big news from Chhattisgarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided several spots, including premises linked to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's personal assistant.
They are investigating alleged irregularities and possible misuse of power in the state's Public Service Commission recruitment process.
The details are still under wraps, but sources hint at financial transactions.
Opposition demands accountability from ruling government
The raids have stirred up political tension, with opposition parties openly demanding accountability from the ruling government.
They are raising concerns about corruption and mismanagement in how jobs were handed out.
As the ED digs deeper, everyone is watching to see how this high-profile case unfolds, and what impact it might have on state politics.