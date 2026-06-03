ED summons Abhishek Banerjee in teachers' recruitment money laundering probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called in TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for questioning about a money laundering case tied to the Primary Teachers's Recruitment Scam.
He received the summons at his Kolkata home (no raids happened), and he is supposed to show up at the ED office on June 15.
Partha Chatterjee among 7 arrested
The scam centers on unqualified people allegedly being hired as primary school teachers, breaking all the usual rules.
The CBI started things off with a first information report, leading to the ED's deeper investigation into corruption and conspiracy.
So far, seven people have been arrested, including former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, and authorities have attached assets worth about ₹641 crore.