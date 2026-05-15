Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announces NEET-UG computer-based testing from 2027

Pradhan blames OMR, CBI probe underway

Pradhan pointed out that the root cause was OMR. Switching to CBT aims to fix that.

For those retaking NEET-UG this year, the re-exam is on June 21 with an extra 15 minutes added, and admit cards will be out from June 14.

Meanwhile, a CBI probe into the leak is underway.

Pradhan assured students their interests come first as reforms roll out to keep exams honest.