Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announces NEET-UG computer-based testing from 2027
India
Big change for NEET aspirants: From 2027, the exam will be computer-based (CBT) instead of pen-and-paper.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced this after the recent paper leak controversy, saying the move should make things more secure and fair for everyone.
Pradhan blames OMR, CBI probe underway
Pradhan pointed out that the root cause was OMR. Switching to CBT aims to fix that.
For those retaking NEET-UG this year, the re-exam is on June 21 with an extra 15 minutes added, and admit cards will be out from June 14.
Meanwhile, a CBI probe into the leak is underway.
Pradhan assured students their interests come first as reforms roll out to keep exams honest.