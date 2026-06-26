Eggs and fruits drop sharply in India's PM Poshan scheme

Parliamentary panel flags PM Poshan gaps

With fewer eggs and fruits, there are real worries about whether kids are getting enough protein and nutrients, especially for those who really rely on these meals.

In West Bengal, ISKCON's taking over the meal supply led to debates about how healthy the food actually is.

Even though experts say eggs are an affordable way to add protein, not all states agree.

A parliamentary panel has also pointed out gaps in how the scheme is being run and says balanced nutrition needs more attention across the country.