Eid celebrated in Kashmir, but prayers at Jama Masjid blocked
This Eid, while over 50,000 people gathered at Hazratbal Shrine in Kashmir to celebrate, prayers at Srinagar's historic Jama Masjid were blocked again, making it seven years in a row.
Security was tight in the Nowhatta area, with authorities aiming to prevent large gatherings and protests.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's disappointment
Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, shared his disappointment online: "A day of celebration turned to grief and denial for Muslims."
He also called out the mixed message of officials wishing Eid Mubarak while keeping mosques closed.
Valley's Eid spirit
Even with restrictions at Jama Masjid, people across the valley didn't let it dampen their spirits.
From Hazratbal to local shrines and Eidgahs in every district, families came together, sharing greetings, gifts, and Eidi with kids as part of their tradition.