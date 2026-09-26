Eight arrested in Pune after Navnath Sonner killed over relationship
India
Eight people have been arrested in Pune after a 35-year-old man, Navnath Sonner, was killed following a fight over his relationship with a woman connected to one of the accused.
The incident happened late on September 24 at Wagholi market yard, police said; Sonner had been warned to end things but didn't.
Navnath Sonner beaten with iron pipe
According to police, Sonner was attacked by the group: he was beaten and struck with an iron pipe, which led to his death.
All eight suspects were taken into custody and booked for murder and unlawful assembly.
The investigation is still ongoing as police look into each person's role in the case.