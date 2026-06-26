Eight arrested in Uttar Pradesh in alleged Ram temple scam
India
Eight people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The arrests happened after a temple trustee, Krishna Mohan, filed a complaint and a government-ordered investigation flagged the scam.
Donation managers charged over missing funds
The group included staff members responsible for counting and managing donations, like Rama Shankar Yadav, who worked his way up from being a driver, and Anukalp Mishra, who handled donation management.
Police say all eight were directly involved in processing or hiding donated cash.
They have been charged with conspiracy and breach of trust related to the missing funds.