Eight children die in suspected Salumber viral encephalitis outbreak
A suspected viral encephalitis outbreak in Salumber, Rajasthan, has sadly taken the lives of eight children so far.
The latest cases came from Raunak Ved (4) and Divyansh (2), with symptoms like high fever and vomiting.
District Collector Muhammed Junaid shared that their samples are being tested at Pune's National Institute of Virology to figure out what is causing the illness.
Salumber health officials screen 1,000+ children
Health officials have screened over 1,000 children in schools and anganwadis, finding that more than 940 are showing similar symptoms: 75 have needed hospital care.
Chief Medical and Health Officer Mahendra Parmar mentioned that while these cases look familiar, there might be something new going on.
Meanwhile, anti-larval drives are underway in thousands of spots to help stop the spread as everyone waits for answers.