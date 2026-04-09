Eight children die in suspected Salumber viral encephalitis outbreak

Salumber health officials screen 1,000+ children

Health officials have screened over 1,000 children in schools and anganwadis, finding that more than 940 are showing similar symptoms: 75 have needed hospital care.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Mahendra Parmar mentioned that while these cases look familiar, there might be something new going on.

Meanwhile, anti-larval drives are underway in thousands of spots to help stop the spread as everyone waits for answers.