Eighth Central Pay Commission starts consultations for employees and pensioners
Big changes could be coming for central government employees and pensioners soon!
The Eighth Central Pay Commission is kicking off a series of meetings across India this September and October, aiming to hear directly from unions and pensioner groups before making its recommendations.
Their decisions will shape pay, pensions, and benefits for over 10 million people, including defense and railway staff.
Eighth Central Pay Commission meeting schedule
The commission starts in Chennai on September 7-8, then heads to Puducherry on September 9.
Chandigarh hosts the next round from September 16-18 for Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh folks.
Bengaluru is up on October 7-8, with Mumbai's Central Railway Zone still waiting for confirmed dates.
The main topics are: updating pay scales, pensions, allowances, and benefits to better fit what employees need today.
Final recommendations are expected by May 2027, but full rollout may take until 2030.