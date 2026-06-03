Eighth Central Pay Commission starts nationwide consultations, recommendations due mid-2027
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is on a countrywide tour, talking to employee representative groups, unions, and stakeholders about how much central government employees get paid, their pensions, and allowances.
Led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and joined by Pankaj Jain and tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Pulak Ghosh, the commission started its work in late 2025.
Their recommendations, expected by mid-2027, will directly impact about 5 million employees and 6.5 million pensioners across India.
Public suggestions open until June 15
Right now, the CPC is in Srinagar (June 1-4), heading to Ladakh next (June 8), then Lucknow (June 22-23), Bhubaneswar (July 6-7), and Kolkata (July 9-10).
They've already held consultations with unions and organizations under the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Defence in Delhi in May, plus held talks in Hyderabad.
More stops are planned, including Visakhapatnam.
All these discussions will help shape how pay gets revised for millions of people working for the government, and suggestions are open till June 15 if you want your voice heard.