Eighth Central Pay Commission starts nationwide consultations, recommendations due mid-2027

Public suggestions open until June 15

Right now, the CPC is in Srinagar (June 1-4), heading to Ladakh next (June 8), then Lucknow (June 22-23), Bhubaneswar (July 6-7), and Kolkata (July 9-10).

They've already held consultations with unions and organizations under the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Defence in Delhi in May, plus held talks in Hyderabad.

More stops are planned, including Visakhapatnam.

All these discussions will help shape how pay gets revised for millions of people working for the government, and suggestions are open till June 15 if you want your voice heard.