Eighth Central Pay Commission to hear Jaipur employees and pensioners
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is coming to Jaipur on August 31 and September 1 to hear directly from employee and pensioner groups.
Led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the CPC is reviewing pay, pensions, and allowances for more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including those in defense and railways.
CPC recommendations expected by May 2027
Jaipur's sessions will focus on feedback from Rajasthan-based unions, with discussions likely covering salaries, pensions, House Rent Allowance (HRA), and transport perks.
Those seeking a meeting slot had time until August 18.
The CPC aims to submit its recommendations by May 2027, but any actual changes could take until around 2029 or 2030, so it's a long game.