Eighth Central Pay Commission to hear Jaipur employees and pensioners

The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is coming to Jaipur on August 31 and September 1 to hear directly from employee and pensioner groups.

Led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the CPC is reviewing pay, pensions, and allowances for more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including those in defense and railways.