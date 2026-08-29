Eighth Pay Commission delay could cost levels 3-6 employees ₹3.45L
India
If the Eighth Pay Commission gets delayed, central government employees in levels three to six could miss out on up to ₹3.45 lakh in allowances, mainly HRA and transport allowance, which aren't paid retroactively like basic salary.
So, any holdup means that money is gone for good.
Lower-level staff risk ₹80,000 to ₹1L
The commission started work in November 2025 and is expected to give its recommendations by mid-2027, but further review could push things back even more.
For many lower-level employees who rely on these allowances as a big part of their pay, even a few months' delay (from May to December 2027) could mean losing ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh they'll never get back.