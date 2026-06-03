Eighth Pay Commission seeks Kolkata feedback on pay and pensions
Big update for anyone following government jobs: the Eighth Pay Commission is holding key meetings in Kolkata on July 9-10, 2026.
They're gathering feedback from employees and unions about salaries, pensions, and benefits: basically, what could change for millions working with or retired from the central government.
If your group wants in, you need to request an appointment online by June 15.
Feb 2027 recommendations to affect 1.15cr
These Kolkata meetings are part of a bigger tour: Lucknow is up next on June 22-23 (apply by June 10), then Bhubaneswar on July 6-7 (deadline June 15).
Earlier stops included Srinagar and Hyderabad.
The panel, led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, plans to wrap up recommendations by February 2027.
The final decisions will impact paychecks and pensions for about 1.15 crore central government employees and pensioners, including defense personnel.