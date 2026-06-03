Eighth Pay Commission seeks Kolkata feedback on pay and pensions India Jun 03, 2026

Big update for anyone following government jobs: the Eighth Pay Commission is holding key meetings in Kolkata on July 9-10, 2026.

They're gathering feedback from employees and unions about salaries, pensions, and benefits: basically, what could change for millions working with or retired from the central government.

If your group wants in, you need to request an appointment online by June 15.