Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray acquitted over 2009 doctored video
India
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray have been cleared by a Kalyan court over allegations they screened a doctored video to hurt a rival's image during the 2009 elections.
The judge said there just wasn't enough proof: police personnel and eyewitnesses present at the rally were unable to establish what exactly was shown on the screens, and no way to show the VCD was even tampered with.
Both leaders posted ₹10,000 bonds
Even though both leaders were acquitted, they still had to post personal bonds of ₹10,000 each.
The court also pointed out that the charges under the Indian Penal Code didn't really fit here since the evidence just didn't add up.