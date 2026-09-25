Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray acquitted over 2009 doctored video

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray have been cleared by a Kalyan court over allegations they screened a doctored video to hurt a rival's image during the 2009 elections.

The judge said there just wasn't enough proof: police personnel and eyewitnesses present at the rally were unable to establish what exactly was shown on the screens, and no way to show the VCD was even tampered with.