El Nino could add 15,800 heat deaths in India, study
A new study warns that El Nino is set to make the 2026-27 season's heat even worse for India, with an estimated 15,800 more people likely to die from extreme temperatures between September 2026 and February 2027.
The report points out that global land temperatures could be 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal in the coming months, making dangerously hot days more common and putting extra pressure on the country's health systems.
India expands heat action plans coverage
India has prepared Heat Action Plans in 23 states and 195 districts to help people deal with rising temperatures.
There are also projects like cool roofs and green spaces popping up in some cities as part of a push for long-term climate solutions.
But experts say these efforts aren't always reaching everyone who needs them, so there's still a lot of work ahead to keep communities safe as the planet heats up.