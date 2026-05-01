El Nino likely to weaken 2026 Indian monsoon and crops

IMD expects 92% of average rainfall

IMD's chief, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, mentioned that even though positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions usually help bring more rain, El Nino might cancel out those gains, so overall rainfall could drop to about 92% of the average.

On top of that, global supply chain issues from West Asia are making farming supplies pricier and harder to get.

Still, experts say better soil moisture from early rains could give rural economies a small boost if sowing happens on time.