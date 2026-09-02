Election Commission finds errors in 3.3 million Delhi voter records
India
If you're a Delhi voter, heads up: the Election Commission has found discrepancies in records for about 3.3 million people.
Most issues are simple things like mismatched names or details, while some voters couldn't be matched with older electoral rolls from 2002.
Notices require documents by Oct 29
If you get a notice, don't panic: it just means you need to clear up your records by October 29, 2026.
Depending on your date of birth, you'll need to submit documents like government IDs or birth certificates (self and one parent if born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004, and self and both parents if born after December 2, 2004).
Officials say getting a notice doesn't disqualify you; it's just a chance to fix any errors before the final voter list comes out in November.