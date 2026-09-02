Election Commission finds errors in 3.3 million Delhi voter records

If you get a notice, don't panic: it just means you need to clear up your records by October 29, 2026.

Depending on your date of birth, you'll need to submit documents like government IDs or birth certificates (self and one parent if born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004, and self and both parents if born after December 2, 2004).

Officials say getting a notice doesn't disqualify you; it's just a chance to fix any errors before the final voter list comes out in November.