Election Commission of India says Form 6 reapplication is safe
Lost from the voter list? The Election Commission of India (ECI) says you can safely reapply using Form 6: without fear of prosecution, as long as you're not registered somewhere else and your information is legitimate.
This move comes after worries that people might get in trouble just for trying to get back on the list.
ECI opens Form 6 online offline
To help out missing voters (like those marked absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate), the ECI now lets you submit your forms both online and offline.
These changes rolled out on November 6, 2026, aiming to make sure everyone who is eligible actually gets their say at election time.