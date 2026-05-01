Election Commission rejects Trinamool Congress tampering claims in West Bengal
India
After the recent West Bengal polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is standing firm against the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) claims that voting machines were tampered with.
The ECI says its security checks, done openly with all candidates' representatives watching, are designed to keep elections fair and transparent.
ECI details machine chain of custody
To reassure everyone, the ECI explained its process: before voting starts, candidate representatives test each machine in a mock poll.
After voting ends, machines are sealed up with those same representatives present.
Then they're moved to super-secure strong rooms watched by central armed police and 24/7 CCTV until counting day on May 4.