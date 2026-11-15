Election Commission tells Supreme Court it's running voter revision drive

The Election Commission (EC) has told the Supreme Court it's working to sort out mistakes in the voter list through a special revision drive.

Their goal? Make sure every eligible voter gets included and any mix-ups are fixed.

If your name's missing from the draft list, you can reapply: no legal trouble, as long as you're a voter whose name was missing from the draft electoral rolls despite being enrolled earlier and your declarations comply with the law and you're not already registered in another parliamentary or assembly constituency.