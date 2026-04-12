Election Commission transfers 12 West Bengal police ahead of polls India Apr 12, 2026

With elections coming up, the Election Commission has transferred 12 senior police officers in Kolkata and across West Bengal.

The idea is to make sure voting stays fair and secure, with new leaders stepping in for key roles, like Soma Das Mitra now handling crime as joint commissioner, and Sudip Sarkar taking over as joint commissioner (headquarters) for Kolkata Police.