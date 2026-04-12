Election Commission transfers 12 West Bengal police ahead of polls
With elections coming up, the Election Commission has transferred 12 senior police officers in Kolkata and across West Bengal.
The idea is to make sure voting stays fair and secure, with new leaders stepping in for key roles, like Soma Das Mitra now handling crime as joint commissioner, and Sudip Sarkar taking over as joint commissioner (headquarters) for Kolkata Police.
Deputy commissioners posted across West Bengal
Debasmita Das is now leading intelligence as joint commissioner.
New deputy commissioners have also been posted across major divisions: VSR Ananthanag (South), Pradip Kumar Yadav (North), Saikat Ghosh (southeast), and Prashant Choudhury (East).
These changes aren't just in Kolkata. They're happening all over the state to strengthen law enforcement before voters hit the polls.