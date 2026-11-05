Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls announced in 6 states
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in six states and union territories. The regions include Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha, and Sikkim. The exercise aims to enroll all eligible citizens with a special focus on young voters.
Roll publication
Draft electoral rolls to be published on November 30
The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30, 2026. The final rolls are expected to be published by January 21, 2027.
This exercise will also allow advance applications from those who will turn 18 and become eligible voters on April 1, July 1, and October 1 of the year.
Resource allocation
ECI asks chief secretaries to provide manpower and resources
The ECI has asked the chief secretaries of these states and union territories to provide necessary manpower and resources for this exercise.
This announcement comes after Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was launched in May.
The third SIR phase covered 16 states and three union territories, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Verification process
Key takeaways from the announcement
Deletion applications will be subjected to field verification in cases of repeated or multiple entries.
Electoral registration officers are required to personally verify deletions beyond 2% of electors at a polling station or where the same objector files more than five objections.
Providing Aadhaar details in Forms 6 and 8 continues to be voluntary, and no application for enrollment can be rejected for failing to provide Aadhaar information.