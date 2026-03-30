Eleena Elizebeth Kurien shares Vanchinad Express harassment video condemning conduct
Eleena Elizebeth Kurien shared a video on Instagram after facing harassment from an older man on the Vanchinad Express train.
Despite wearing a kurti, loose bottoms, and a mask, she said the man stared at her and made inappropriate gestures, making her feel uncomfortable and unsafe.
Kurien pointed out that what women wear isn't the problem: harassment is.
Kurien's post sparked accountability calls
Kurien's post quickly went viral, with many people sharing their own stories and supporting her for speaking up.
She stressed that this wasn't the first time she'd faced such behavior on public transport, saying that women should feel safe in public spaces and that the behavior is unacceptable.
The response online showed a strong demand for accountability and real change to make public spaces safer for everyone.