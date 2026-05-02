Elephant Vinayak kills handler Ram Vilas at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

WWF-India urges behavioral profiling, Vinayak isolated

Forest officials are puzzled since Vinayak calmed down right after the attack.

Ramesh Pandey from the wildlife department mentioned that stress or subtle triggers might be behind such behavior.

Now, Vinayak is being kept apart while his history is reviewed.

Aritra Kshettry from WWF-India is urging for better behavioral profiling, while forest officials are calling for stronger safety protocols to help prevent incidents like this in the future for both elephants and their handlers.