Elephants ferry fuel and medicines to Lower Siang flood-hit villages
India
After flash floods hit Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district, elephants are now carrying fuel and medicines to villages cut off by destroyed roads.
More than a dozen communities in Nari-Koyu have been stranded, so these gentle giants are helping get essentials to people who need them most.
Over 100,000 affected in Arunachal Pradesh
More than 100,000 people across the state have been affected, with 12 deaths and nearly 30 injuries reported.
Union ministers and a central team visited to assess the damage, while local leaders are pushing for special relief packages and urging the government to declare the floods a national disaster, hoping for major support to rebuild.