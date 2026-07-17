Empty gas tanker explodes at Chembur welding garage, driver killed
India
An empty gas tanker exploded at a welding garage in Mumbai's Chembur area on Friday evening, leading to the death of the tanker's driver and injuring two welders.
The blast happened during repair work near the HPCL building in Mukund Nagar, and both injured workers were taken to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital.
Mumbai responders arrive, investigation underway
Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and ambulance teams arrived fast to handle the situation.
Senior Inspector Datta Patil shared that an investigation has started to figure out what caused the explosion and if safety rules were followed during repairs.
Authorities are still looking into how this tragic accident happened.