Enforcement Directorate charges 42 over Mahadev app's ₹94,400 cr racket
India
Turns out, the Mahadev online betting app and its sister websites have been running a huge illegal operation, ED says it raked in ₹94,400 crore in the last decade.
The agency has charged 42 people and companies for running these shady betting panels, which were promoted through WhatsApp and Telegram groups.
Investigators arrest 14, seize ₹2,104 cr
The investigation also found sister sites like Skyexchange.com, which pulled in another ₹12,000 crore since 2016.
Some local police and politicians in Chhattisgarh allegedly helped protect these operations.
So far, 14 people have been arrested and assets worth ₹2,104 crore have been seized.
The crackdown is still ongoing across India, even a TV host had to surrender ₹1.20 crore earned from promoting these apps.