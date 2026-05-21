Environment ministry postpones India's 1st International Big Cat Alliance summit
India
India's first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit, set for June 1 in New Delhi, has been postponed.
The environment ministry announced the delay after talks with the African Union, since the summit was planned alongside the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which has also been rescheduled.
New summit dates pending country consultations
New dates will be decided after discussions with all countries involved.
The IBCA, launched in 2024 to protect big cats like tigers, lions, and cheetahs, was expected to kick off global teamwork on conservation.
The ministry emphasized that African nations are crucial partners because they're home to many of these iconic animals.