Etawah Firozabad police stop Sambalpur Express robbers, 2 constables wounded
India
On Friday, Etawah and Firozabad police teamed up to stop two robbers, Sumit and Ankit, who were trying to escape an alleged robbery by hopping on the Sambalpur Express.
When officers caught up with them, the suspects fired shots, injuring constables David Chauhan and Pushpendra Chaudhary.
Both have been sent to Agra for treatment.
Police kill Sumit and Ankit
After fleeing the train, Sumit and Ankit were cornered in a village field where they were killed in a shootout with police.
Forensic teams are now collecting evidence at the scene.
Officials said investigations are ongoing, highlighting how risky it can be for officers facing armed criminals on the run.