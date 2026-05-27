This 19-year-old says he could change CBSE marks from home

Nisarga Adhikary, a 19-year-old ethical hacker, has flagged major security flaws in the Central Board of Secondary Education 's (CBSE) newly launched On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The platform was designed to allow examiners to evaluate scanned copies of answer sheets on computers instead of paper. However, Adhikary found that anyone with basic technical skills could bypass OTP authentication and impersonate examiners, reset passwords, and even alter students' marks.

Security breach Access control completely broken, says Adhikary Adhikary, a Class 12 student from West Bengal, said it took him less than an hour to find all the vulnerabilities in the system. "Anyone can impersonate any examiner to their choice. The access control is totally broken," he said. He added that he could change the marks as there was no OTP security and anyone could change the password.

Official clarification CBSE denies OSM portal hacked In response to Adhikary's claims, CBSE denied that its OSM portal had been hacked. The board clarified that the URL claimed by Adhikary to have flaws was "the testing site only with sample data for internal testing and review purposes." It emphasized that no security breaches had come to light on the portal deployed for actual evaluation work.

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Counterclaims Adhikary stands by claims Responding to CBSE's clarification, Adhikary claimed that the URL in CBSE's post was "not even a real domain," and that it was directing users to his blog. After discovering the vulnerabilities, he sent emails to several authorities including CERT-In and other government-linked cybersecurity contacts but did not receive satisfactory responses. He flagged six high-severity vulnerabilities still present on the site, including one on the master password.

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