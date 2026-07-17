Evening storms ease Tamil Nadu heat wave, inland 2-3°C hotter
Good news for anyone sweating it out in Tamil Nadu: those relentless heat wave days are about to ease up.
Evening thunderstorms and rain are rolling back in, especially across coastal spots like Chennai and the Western Ghats, thanks to shifting monsoon winds.
While coastal areas should see temperatures return to normal, folks inland might still feel things run two to three degrees Celsius hotter than usual until July 21.
Monsoon revival brings Tamil Nadu storms
Meteorologists say a mix of factors is helping cool things down: a trough stretching from the Bay of Bengal, stronger southwest monsoon winds in Kerala and Karnataka, plus another system reviving the monsoon.
Cloud cover and light showers have already brought some relief: Madurai hit 40 degrees Celsius on Friday, July 17, but Chennai was slightly cooler at 38.3 degrees Celsius.
Expect more isolated storms and moderate rainfall through July 23.