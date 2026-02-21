'Eviction notice near PM's house': Residents to be relocated
Hundreds of families living in Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp—right near the Prime Minister's house—have been told to leave their homes by March 6, 2026.
The government says they will be relocated to allotted flats at Savda Ghevra, and vacating the sites will open up land in the high security zone for future development, affecting around 717 households identified in a January 2024 joint survey.
Residents worried about losing community ties, daily routines
Residents are being asked to relocate 45km away to flats in Savda Ghevra, which could seriously disrupt their jobs and kids' schooling in central Delhi.
Many are worried about losing their community ties and daily routines.
The last time eviction was attempted, the Delhi High Court said no one could be removed without proper safeguards; the next court hearing is set for May.
For these families, this isn't just about moving—it's about upending their entire way of life.