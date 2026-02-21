'Eviction notice near PM's house': Residents to be relocated

Residents worried about losing community ties, daily routines

Residents are being asked to relocate 45km away to flats in Savda Ghevra, which could seriously disrupt their jobs and kids' schooling in central Delhi.

Many are worried about losing their community ties and daily routines.

The last time eviction was attempted, the Delhi High Court said no one could be removed without proper safeguards; the next court hearing is set for May.

For these families, this isn't just about moving—it's about upending their entire way of life.