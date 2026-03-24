Ex-CM Kejriwal's house renovation cost ₹33.66cr: CAG audit

AAP-BJP tussle intensifies over report

The CAG report didn't just highlight the huge jump in costs: it also pointed out that the house got 36% bigger and ₹18.88 crore was spent on superior specification and ornamental items.

On top of that, most contractors chosen lacked proper experience, records for crores were missing or approved after spending, and extra work worth ₹25.8 crore was handed out without fresh tenders.

Funds meant for staff housing were even diverted elsewhere without approvals.

AAP termed the allegations 'baseless' and said the house remains the chief minister's official residence, this report has sparked a political showdown with BJP accusing AAP of misusing funds during tough times like COVID-19.