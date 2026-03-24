Ex-CM Kejriwal's house renovation cost ₹33.66cr: CAG audit
A government audit has found that renovating former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official home in Delhi cost over 300% more than planned, jumping from ₹7.91 crore to ₹33.66 crore.
The findings were tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2022 (CAG report dated March 31, 2022), putting a spotlight on how public money was spent.
AAP-BJP tussle intensifies over report
The CAG report didn't just highlight the huge jump in costs: it also pointed out that the house got 36% bigger and ₹18.88 crore was spent on superior specification and ornamental items.
On top of that, most contractors chosen lacked proper experience, records for crores were missing or approved after spending, and extra work worth ₹25.8 crore was handed out without fresh tenders.
Funds meant for staff housing were even diverted elsewhere without approvals.
AAP termed the allegations 'baseless' and said the house remains the chief minister's official residence, this report has sparked a political showdown with BJP accusing AAP of misusing funds during tough times like COVID-19.