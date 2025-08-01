Next Article
Ex-Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna convicted in 2021 rape case
Former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna has been convicted of raping a 47-year-old domestic worker during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021.
The special court's verdict comes after one of four cases against him, with charges under the IPC and IT Act for incidents at his homes in Hassan and Bengaluru.
Victim's testimony crucial in securing justice
The trial kicked off in May 2023, featuring testimony from 26 witnesses and 180 documents as evidence.
Despite facing 38 delays, the case wrapped up with Revanna found guilty of repeated offenses and controlling the victim.
Notably, there were also claims that his parents tried to pressure the victim into staying silent—her testimony played a key role in securing justice.