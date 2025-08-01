Ex-Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna convicted in 2021 rape case India Aug 01, 2025

Former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna has been convicted of raping a 47-year-old domestic worker during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021.

The special court's verdict comes after one of four cases against him, with charges under the IPC and IT Act for incidents at his homes in Hassan and Bengaluru.