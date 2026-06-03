Ex-Wipro employee alleges pressure to convert to Islam, seeks 50L
A former Wipro employee says she was pressured by a colleague to convert to Islam and start a relationship, claiming this happened at the company's Pune office.
She also alleges that when she reported the issue, no action was taken. Instead, she faced a counter-complaint and was asked to resign during an online meeting in August 2025.
After going public at a press conference organized by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), she filed a police complaint and sent Wipro a legal notice seeking ₹50 lakh in compensation.
Lawyer demands Wipro reinstate employee
Her lawyer argues that forcing her to resign broke labor laws and basic fairness, demanding her job back, compensation, and an official apology from Wipro.
HJS is also calling for a government investigation.
So far, Wipro hasn't responded publicly.