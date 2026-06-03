Ex-Wipro employee alleges pressure to convert to Islam, seeks 50L India Jun 03, 2026

A former Wipro employee says she was pressured by a colleague to convert to Islam and start a relationship, claiming this happened at the company's Pune office.

She also alleges that when she reported the issue, no action was taken. Instead, she faced a counter-complaint and was asked to resign during an online meeting in August 2025.

After going public at a press conference organized by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), she filed a police complaint and sent Wipro a legal notice seeking ₹50 lakh in compensation.