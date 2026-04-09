Experts expect slight rise in JEE Main 2026 general cutoff
India
JEE Main 2026 results are just around the corner, and everyone's waiting to see if they've made the cut for JEE Advanced.
With this year's physics and chemistry papers being moderately tough, experts expect a slight bump in the general category cutoff marks.
Three institutes predict 93-95 percentile cutoffs
Coaching institutes have shared their guesses: Shiksha Nation expects a cutoff between 93.1-94.2 percentile, while Vidyamandir Classes puts it at 93.5-95 percentile (about 140 out of 300).
PhysicsWallah thinks it'll land somewhere between 93.2-94.1 percentile.
The official numbers from NTA should be out soon, so hang tight!