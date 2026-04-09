Experts expect slight rise in JEE Main 2026 general cutoff

Three institutes predict 93-95 percentile cutoffs

Coaching institutes have shared their guesses: Shiksha Nation expects a cutoff between 93.1-94.2 percentile, while Vidyamandir Classes puts it at 93.5-95 percentile (about 140 out of 300).

PhysicsWallah thinks it'll land somewhere between 93.2-94.1 percentile.

The official numbers from NTA should be out soon, so hang tight!