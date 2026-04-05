Why was India-bound oil shipment rerouted mid-voyage to China

An Iranian crude oil shipment, which was initially headed for India, was diverted mid-voyage to China . The tanker, Ping Shun, was supposed to reach Vadinar in Gujarat but is now on its way to Dongying in China. This development has led to speculations of possible payment issues or sanctions-related hurdles. However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has denied these claims as factually incorrect.

Official statement No payment hurdles in importing Iranian crude: ministry The ministry has clarified that there are no payment hurdles for importing Iranian crude oil. It stressed that Indian refiners buy oil from a diverse range of suppliers across the globe. India imports crude oil from 40 countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources and geographies based on commercial considerations, the statement read.

Trade dynamics Mid-voyage changes common in oil trade The ministry also explained that mid-voyage changes are common in the oil trade due to commercial and operational factors. It said, Bills of Lading often carry indicative discharge ports, destinations, and on-sea cargoes can change destinations mid-voyage based on trade optimization and operational flexibility. This means that vessel diversion is not necessarily a sign of supply disruption or diplomatic friction.

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Energy security Reassurance on energy trade with Iran The ministry also pointed toward ongoing energy trade with Iran, noting that an LPG vessel named Sea Bird, carrying about 44,000 tons, docked at Mangalore on April 2 and is currently unloading its cargo. Amid the ongoing supply concerns linked to the tensions in West Asia, the government sought to reassure markets that India's energy needs remain fully covered. It is reiterated that India's crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months.

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Sanctions waiver Ping Shun shipment was expected to arrive on April 4 The Ping Shun shipment drew attention because it was expected to be India's first Iranian crude cargo since 2019, when imports were halted following tighter US sanctions. According to a news agency PTI report, the tanker, built in 2002 and sanctioned by the US in 2025, is estimated to be carrying about 600,000 barrels of oil, loaded from Iran's Kharg Island around March 4. Its earlier declared arrival at Vadinar was April 4.