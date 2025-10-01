Explainer: Bareilly cleric Tauqeer Raza's arrest over Muhammad protest

Bareilly saw major unrest on Friday, September 26, after authorities canceled a planned "I Love Muhammad" protest led by local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan. The protest turned violent near Kotwali Mosque following Friday prayers, with stone-pelting and clashes between protesters and police. Khan and several supporters were arrested for incitement as multiple FIRs were filed.

Timeline of events leading to violence Khan launched the "I Love Muhammad" campaign following the banner controversy during the Barawafat procession in Kanpur on September 4, 2025.

The protest was meant to show support but was called off by officials over security concerns.

This decision led to heightened tensions and repeated protest calls from Khan, ultimately resulting in violent confrontations.

Who is Tauqeer Raza Khan? At 55, Tauqeer Raza Khan is a prominent religious leader from Bareilly's influential Aala Hazrat family of the Barelvi sect.

He founded the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) in 2001 and has played kingmaker in Uttar Pradesh elections by shifting support among major parties like Congress, SP, BSP, and AAP.

Though named in several FIRs for communal incitement since 1982, he mostly avoided jail until these recent protests.