Explainer: Bareilly cleric Tauqeer Raza's arrest over Muhammad protest
Bareilly saw major unrest on Friday, September 26, after authorities canceled a planned "I Love Muhammad" protest led by local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan.
The protest turned violent near Kotwali Mosque following Friday prayers, with stone-pelting and clashes between protesters and police.
Khan and several supporters were arrested for incitement as multiple FIRs were filed.
Timeline of events leading to violence
Khan launched the "I Love Muhammad" campaign following the banner controversy during the Barawafat procession in Kanpur on September 4, 2025.
The protest was meant to show support but was called off by officials over security concerns.
This decision led to heightened tensions and repeated protest calls from Khan, ultimately resulting in violent confrontations.
Who is Tauqeer Raza Khan?
At 55, Tauqeer Raza Khan is a prominent religious leader from Bareilly's influential Aala Hazrat family of the Barelvi sect.
He founded the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) in 2001 and has played kingmaker in Uttar Pradesh elections by shifting support among major parties like Congress, SP, BSP, and AAP.
Though named in several FIRs for communal incitement since 1982, he mostly avoided jail until these recent protests.
Impact of Khan's arrest on UP
Khan's arrest has sent ripples across Uttar Pradesh—a state already struggling with communal tensions.
The government responded with mass arrests, internet shutdowns, and property seizures.
His story highlights how religious leadership can intersect with politics and law enforcement in ways that shape real-life events on the ground—something that continues to impact young people across the region today.