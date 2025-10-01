PM Modi to attend Dussehra celebrations in Delhi

Modi's cultural connect

Modi showing up for big cultural events isn't new—he was at Luv Kush Ramlila last year and joined Durga Puja prayers just days ago.

His appearances highlight how these festivals bring people together and keep traditions alive.

With huge crowds expected, security will be tight, but for many young Delhiites, it's a rare chance to see both a major festival and the PM up close as Navratri wraps up.