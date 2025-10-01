Rajesh Agrawal takes charge as Commerce Secretary

Rajesh Agrawal, a 1994-batch IAS officer from Manipur, just took charge as the Secretary of the Department of Commerce on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. He steps in after Sunil Barthwal's retirement and brings hands-on experience from his previous role as Special Secretary, where he led key trade talks for India.

Agrawal's expertise could help India navigate trade challenges Agrawal is stepping up at a tricky time—India's exports are feeling the heat from high US tariffs and global trade tensions.

He's been at the center of big negotiations like the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and deals with Australia and ASEAN.

With global markets shifting fast, his expertise could really shape how India navigates these challenges.

His extensive experience in government With nearly 30 years in government across states like Manipur, Jharkhand, and Bihar, Agrawal has worked on everything from agriculture to skill development.

He's also managed export promotion for agriculture—a sector that supports millions of rural jobs—and represented India at international forums.

His track record suggests he knows how to handle complex policy puzzles.