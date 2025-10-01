Cabinet approves 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas: What it means

More students, more jobs

This move means about 86,640 more students get access to quality education—and for the first time, pre-primary "Balvatika" classes are coming to KVs, following the National Education Policy 2020.

Plus, over 4,600 permanent jobs will be created.

Many of these schools will pop up in remote or underserved areas—including districts affected by Left Wing Extremism—so more young people can learn closer to home.