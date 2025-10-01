Next Article
Cabinet approves 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas: What it means
India
Big news for students and parents—India's Cabinet just approved 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, with a budget of ₹5,862 crore spread over nine years.
These schools will open in 17 states and UTs, including districts that currently lack KVs, aiming to support families of Central Government employees.
More students, more jobs
This move means about 86,640 more students get access to quality education—and for the first time, pre-primary "Balvatika" classes are coming to KVs, following the National Education Policy 2020.
Plus, over 4,600 permanent jobs will be created.
Many of these schools will pop up in remote or underserved areas—including districts affected by Left Wing Extremism—so more young people can learn closer to home.