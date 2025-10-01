Next Article
Jaipur gets 117mm rain; more downpours, thunderstorms likely
India
Rajasthan just saw a major downpour, with Viratnagar (Jaipur) topping the charts at 117mm of rain by Wednesday morning. Other spots like Dholpur, Ajmer, and Sawai Madhopur also got drenched.
The Meteorological Department says more thunderstorms and rain are headed for parts of the Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions.
Rainfall intensity to increase from October 6
Shekhawati region (think Sikar and Jhunjhunu) could see some isolated heavy showers soon.
Light to moderate rain is expected across the state for the next few days.
Plus, a new western disturbance from October 5-8 will likely ramp up rainfall even more—so keep those umbrellas handy!
Meteorologists say residents can expect a spike in rainfall intensity from October 6 onward.