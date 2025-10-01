Jaipur gets 117mm rain; more downpours, thunderstorms likely

Rainfall intensity to increase from October 6

Shekhawati region (think Sikar and Jhunjhunu) could see some isolated heavy showers soon.

Light to moderate rain is expected across the state for the next few days.

Plus, a new western disturbance from October 5-8 will likely ramp up rainfall even more—so keep those umbrellas handy!

Meteorologists say residents can expect a spike in rainfall intensity from October 6 onward.