'Mother died? Everyone's mother dies...': Bank head's leaked email goes viral

India Oct 01, 2025

A leaked email has accused RS Ajith, UCO Bank's Chennai Zonal Head, of running a "dictatorial, abusive, and insensitive" office.

The message claims he denied staff leave during family emergencies and made harsh remarks—like telling one employee, "Mother passed away? Everyone's mother dies, don't be dramatic," when they asked for time off after a loss.

Another was reportedly told to leave their sick child in the ICU or face unpaid leave, with the remark: "Child in ICU? Are you a doctor? Either come to office or take LWP."

The story quickly went viral online.