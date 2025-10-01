'Mother died? Everyone's mother dies...': Bank head's leaked email goes viral
A leaked email has accused RS Ajith, UCO Bank's Chennai Zonal Head, of running a "dictatorial, abusive, and insensitive" office.
The message claims he denied staff leave during family emergencies and made harsh remarks—like telling one employee, "Mother passed away? Everyone's mother dies, don't be dramatic," when they asked for time off after a loss.
Another was reportedly told to leave their sick child in the ICU or face unpaid leave, with the remark: "Child in ICU? Are you a doctor? Either come to office or take LWP."
The story quickly went viral online.
People demand action against the head
People on X (formerly Twitter) are demanding action from authorities like the RBI, Department of Financial Services, and Ministry of Finance, pushing for better protections for bank employees.
Despite all the attention, both UCO Bank and its Chennai office have stayed silent as of October 1, 2024—something that's only adding to public frustration and calls for real change in workplace culture at public sector banks.