Infiltrators threatening India's unity, security: PM Modi
At the RSS centenary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that demographic changes from infiltrators could hurt India's "unity in diversity."
He emphasized, "If this strength is broken, India will weaken," pointing to risks for social harmony and security.
Ties to Modi's 'Demographic mission' on Independence Day
Modi's warning ties back to his 'Demographic Mission' announced on Independence Day.
The mission aims to protect jobs for young people and ensure women's safety by tackling infiltration.
With West Bengal's upcoming elections, Modi also accused CM Mamata Banerjee of allowing infiltration for political gain.
TMC denies allegations, calls out BJP
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress strongly denied the allegations, accusing BJP of stoking xenophobia.
As the Election Commission updates voter lists—especially after similar issues surfaced in Bihar—the debate over infiltration and its impact on elections is heating up.