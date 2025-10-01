Farmers to get compensation before Diwali: Haryana CM
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini just announced that farmers hit by this year's heavy rains and floods will get their compensation before Diwali.
Over 5.3 lakh farmers from more than 6,000 villages reported losses through the state's e-Kshatipurti portal, which closed on September 15.
The government is verifying claims and plans to pay up to ₹15,000 per acre.
Other relief measures in progress
On top of crop compensation, the state has already sent out ₹4.72 crore to people who lost homes, household goods, or livestock.
Tubewell electricity bills are postponed until December 2025 for over 7 lakh farmers, and some crop loan recoveries are paused too.
Meanwhile, paddy procurement is in full swing with ₹109 crore already paid out, and nearly 1.72 lakh women have signed up for the new Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana—first payments start November 1.