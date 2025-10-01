Farmers to get compensation before Diwali: Haryana CM

Other relief measures in progress

On top of crop compensation, the state has already sent out ₹4.72 crore to people who lost homes, household goods, or livestock.

Tubewell electricity bills are postponed until December 2025 for over 7 lakh farmers, and some crop loan recoveries are paused too.

Meanwhile, paddy procurement is in full swing with ₹109 crore already paid out, and nearly 1.72 lakh women have signed up for the new Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana—first payments start November 1.